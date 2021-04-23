Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.69. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 909 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

