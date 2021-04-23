Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $41.44 million and $4.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.