DeepOnion Price Down 36.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $12,737.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020301 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,466,463 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

