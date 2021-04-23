DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00270698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.21 or 1.00126453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00641557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.57 or 0.01029698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.