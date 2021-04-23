DeFiChain Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Billion (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $4.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 699,542,120 coins and its circulating supply is 411,422,120 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.