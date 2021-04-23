DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Achieves $5.51 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $402,243.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

