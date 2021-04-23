DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $533,926.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

