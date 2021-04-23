DeGate Hits One Day Volume of $147,442.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $147,442.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

