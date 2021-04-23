DeHive Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $612,713.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, DeHive has traded flat against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $612,713.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00007145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00272114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,220.58 or 1.00330883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00641463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

