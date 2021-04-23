DEJAVE (DJV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,815.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,247.48 or 0.02505349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $3,815.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00267511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00654074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.89 or 0.99502168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.03 or 0.01016277 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

