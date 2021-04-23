Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

