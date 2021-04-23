Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,781. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

