Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,500 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 56,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

