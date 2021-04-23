Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,522. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

