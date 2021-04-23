Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 194,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

