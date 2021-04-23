Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.