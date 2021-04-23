Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $48.89. 20,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,524. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

