Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Avantor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $5,200,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Avantor stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 66,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

