Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213,822. The company has a market capitalization of $612.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

