Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.11. 158,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,531,619. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

