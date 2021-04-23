Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.51. 4,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

