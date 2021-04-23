Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.48. 207,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,168,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

