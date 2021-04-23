Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
NYSE TBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.19.
Thoma Bravo Advantage Company Profile
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.