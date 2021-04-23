Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 340,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

