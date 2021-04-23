Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

