Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.74. 278,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,300,863. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

