Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. 32,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,898. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

