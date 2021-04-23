Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.89% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 86,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.