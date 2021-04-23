Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.20. 1,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -226.56 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.