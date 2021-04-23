Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.