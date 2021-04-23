Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,111,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

