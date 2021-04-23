Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.26. 112,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.