Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Athenex worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATNX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.