Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.59. 16,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

