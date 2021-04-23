Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $41.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,308.99. 40,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

