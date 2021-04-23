Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $20,502,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.75. 52,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,138. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

