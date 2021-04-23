Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.27. 22,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $235.51. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

