Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 170,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

