Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

NYSE PH traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.