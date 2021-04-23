Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $8,559,000.

NIO traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,402,859. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

