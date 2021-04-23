Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $71.01. 481,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.