Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. 49,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

