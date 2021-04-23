Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Denbury stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

