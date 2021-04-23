DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Tops $10.93 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00006470 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $510,198.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

