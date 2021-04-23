Deri Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $770,064.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.64 million and $770,064.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

