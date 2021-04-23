DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $255,412.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00009926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $131.40 million and $255,412.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.