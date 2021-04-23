Dero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.11 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00016461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $86.28 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,847.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.90 or 0.04545647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.40 or 0.00466215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $804.95 or 0.01614821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.43 or 0.00680938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00480246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00420730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

