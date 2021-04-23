Desire (DSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,811.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $20,470.30 and $24,811.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.04 or 0.04559445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00467028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.98 or 0.01600543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00709058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.00425480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

