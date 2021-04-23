Desire Hits Market Cap of $20,320.80 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $20,320.80 and $8,340.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.86 or 0.04594136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00473211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.98 or 0.01610433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00675954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00485965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00413460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

