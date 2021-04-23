Desjardins Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.98. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

